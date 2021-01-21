CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of meth
Agents found 24 packages of meth hidden inside a trailer during a routine vehicle inspection
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly three million dollars of meth at a Laredo port of entry.
The drug bust happened on Friday, Jan. 15 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2001 Volvo tractor to secondary inspection.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found 24 packages of meth hidden inside the trailer.
The drugs weighed a little over 140 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,811,305.
The case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.