CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of meth

Agents found 24 packages of meth hidden inside a trailer during a routine vehicle inspection
Agents seize nearly three million dollars of meth
Agents seize nearly three million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly three million dollars of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The drug bust happened on Friday, Jan. 15 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2001 Volvo tractor to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 24 packages of meth hidden inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed a little over 140 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,811,305.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

