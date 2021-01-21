CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly three million dollars of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The drug bust happened on Friday, Jan. 15 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2001 Volvo tractor to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 24 packages of meth hidden inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed a little over 140 pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,811,305.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

