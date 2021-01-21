City writes petition to governor for stricter enforcement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo City council met again on Wednesday night to continue COVID talks, and there were a number of decisions made on ways to enhance enforcement efforts.

On Tuesday, a city council made up of some new faces was updated on the current COVID-19 crisis in Laredo.

With the highest hospitalization rate in the state, council’s goal was to find a way to enhance restrictions without going against Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

The City of Laredo will put together a letter petitioning for stricter enforcement.

“To minimize the occupancy rate, if possible, from 50 percent to 25 percent, and, if necessary, eliminate the dine-in portions of restaurants to just take out,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “To allow patio activity within those restaurant bars.”

On top of that, the city will also be asking for an all-day curfew on social gatherings between households which stands currently between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and for more vaccines.

Not in the petition, but a direction by council is that the city be a lot quicker in getting vaccines into the arms of Laredoans.

“We’re asking more from our health team, and health providers as well to get the vaccines distributed, and applied for our people as soon as possible, and if necessary, work towards a 24/7 system. When once we get all the volumes and amounts of vaccines and there’s enough there, we can continuously vaccinate people.”

Mayor Saenz says they hope to send off the petition to Abbott as soon as possible.

