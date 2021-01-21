Congressman Cuellar witnesses history being made at inauguration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s very own attended the inauguration on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago exactly, a mob attacked the national Capitol and one week ago exactly, former president Donald Trump was impeached a second time by the House of Representatives.

On this day, the first black and south Asian female was sworn in as vice president.

”Hopeful, joyful, an honor to be there, an honor to see that a democracy can survive even the most vicious attack that we saw two weeks ago,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar.

This is how Congressman Cuellar describes how he felt as he watched history unfold on Wednesday.

Just two weeks ago, he watched rioters storm the Capitol while he was sitting in his office.

”Being in the same platform that I could see from my office two weeks ago and seeing the mob there, seeing the flags and the ugly things they were saying, the way they killed a policeman, the way they injured a policeman… it was joyful to be there today in a sense that we put that in the past, and our democracy survived.”

Congressman Cuellar has attended many inaugurations, but this is the first one that he can say he had to wear a mask and had to undergo extreme security precautions.

When he first arrived, he had to go through a checkpoint where security was heightened- National Guard, secret service, Capitol police, and even Border Patrol. He says there were fences and barbed wire.

Once he bared witness to this history, Representative Cuellar said:

”What we saw today is a rebirth of our country in so many ways. No matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, a socialist, a communist, whatever you are, keep one thing in mind. We have to wish President Biden success because if the president succeeds, America succeeds.”

Congressman Cuellar co-sponsored the Dream and Promise Act, which would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship for DREAMers.

President Biden, just hours into his presidency, has already begun taking action on immigration reform.

Meanwhile, thousands of people usually gather at the National Mall on Inauguration Day, but this year flags were placed instead to represent those who couldn’t be there due to the pandemic.

