Council member discusses COVID situation in city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A council member who is also a physician shares his thoughts on the current COVID situation in the city.

District six council member Doctor Marte Martinez was vocal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

As a medic, he says they’ve anticipated an increase in cases especially because of the holidays.

He says the virus has expanded beyond “the control of the city.”

“I feel that we need to take certain measures to limit the spread and the exposure that we are experiencing. To that end anytime you’re inside without a mask or you’re in a large group around a table, you are more likely to contract the virus. We don’t want to shutdown the city, that’s the least popular thing and that’s not what we want to do, we just want to limit the exposure for the citizens until we control our resources.”

Doctor Martinez says the restrictions would only be for a temporary time, two to three weeks at most.

