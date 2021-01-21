Advertisement

DMV office expands hours for drivers license services

Since the start of the pandemic, many residents couldn’t renew their licenses because the DMV offices had been closed and services were moved online.  
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Department of Public Safety has expanded their hours for their driver license services.

The new hours are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.  

On Friday, you can stop by from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

“We’re already accepting these appointments for these additional hours and these participating offices,” said Erik Estrada. “We have different offices for drivers license, but Laredo was chosen as one of the participating offices for the expanded hours because of the number of customer transactions that we have here.”

To renew your license or set up an appointment, you can head over to Texas.gov.

