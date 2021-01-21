Here comes the sun

Advertisement

Thursday weather forecast
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After experiencing some cold and rainy conditions, the sun will come out today instead of tomorrow!

On Thursday, we will start out in the 50s and see a high of about 70 degrees, which is pretty warm for mid-winter.

Things will get even warmer on Friday, we are expecting to reach a high of about 81 degrees with sunny conditions.

We will cool off a bit on Saturday with temperatures at 76 degrees but on Sunday we’ll reach a high of about 86 making for a very warm winter day.

This is the warmest we’ve been all winter but we will drop back to the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to worry about extreme winter weather anytime soon.

