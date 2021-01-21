Advertisement

LISD students selected as All-State musicians

The students were chosen for this impressive honor through a competitive process
Nixon High School’s Ana Dimas, Cigarroa High School’s Oziel Rosales, and Martin High School’s...
Nixon High School’s Ana Dimas, Cigarroa High School’s Oziel Rosales, and Martin High School’s Alejandro Trejo were selected as members of the 2021 Texas All-State Band. Pic left to right first row Oziel Rosales CHS Band, Alejandro Trejo MHS Band, and Ana Dimas NHS Band. Second row left to right Servando Serna CHS Band Director, Bobby Lopez VMT Music and Band Director, Jose Vara VMT Percussion Teacher, Bobby Lopez MHS Band Director, and Juan Sosa NHS Band Director.(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Five LISD students are selected to be named a member of the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir or Band.

Tricia Dampog and Isabella Lopez, of the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts both, became members of the 2021 Texas All-State Treble Choir.

Nixon High School’s Ana Dimas, Cigarroa High School’s Oziel Rosales, and Martin High School’s Alejandro Trejo were selected as members of the 2021 Texas All-State Band.

The students were chosen for this impressive honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at the District, Region, and Area levels.

They competed against students from San Antonio, Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley, and Corpus Christi.

Congratulations to all five of these students on this outstanding achievement!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Doctor Victor Trevino
Laredo health authority taken to hospital for evaluation
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Council member: "beyond the control of our city"
Council member discusses COVID situation in city
Nu-Vision subdivision
Night prowler caught on camera in Nu-Vision subdivision

Latest News

Activists weigh in on Biden’s decision to halt construction on border wall
File photo: No Border Wall Coalition holds peaceful protest in downtown Laredo
Activists weigh in on Biden’s decision to halt construction on border wall
Juan Roberto Ramirez
Washington Middle School to undergo name change
Agents seize nearly three million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of meth