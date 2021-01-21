LISD students selected as All-State musicians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Five LISD students are selected to be named a member of the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir or Band.

Tricia Dampog and Isabella Lopez, of the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts both, became members of the 2021 Texas All-State Treble Choir.

Nixon High School’s Ana Dimas, Cigarroa High School’s Oziel Rosales, and Martin High School’s Alejandro Trejo were selected as members of the 2021 Texas All-State Band.

The students were chosen for this impressive honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at the District, Region, and Area levels.

They competed against students from San Antonio, Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley, and Corpus Christi.

Congratulations to all five of these students on this outstanding achievement!

