Advertisement

LISD to have asynchronous learning day on Friday

During these days, there will be no students on campus, those who attend in-class instruction will be given workbooks to complete the day before
File: LISD
File: LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Just a reminder to teachers, students, and parents of LISD, this Friday, the school district will have its asynchronous learning day.

The asynchronous learning days are designed to provide teachers the opportunity to adhere to their professional duties while students catch up on homework or assignments.

Teachers will post lessons online for students to complete and those who attend in-class instruction will be given a workbook to take home and complete.

Asynchronous Learning Days will count as regular school days; however, students will not report to class.

Friday is the first of four learning days, the next is planned for Feb. 19.

Grab and go meals will also be available for students.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Doctor Victor Trevino
Laredo health authority taken to hospital for evaluation
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Council member: "beyond the control of our city"
Council member discusses COVID situation in city
Nu-Vision subdivision
Night prowler caught on camera in Nu-Vision subdivision

Latest News

Agents seize nearly three million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of meth
Thursday weather forecast
Here comes the sun
Webb County and COVID testing
Officials discuss bringing COVID testing to county outskirts
City Hall
City writes petition to governor for stricter enforcement