LISD to have asynchronous learning day on Friday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Just a reminder to teachers, students, and parents of LISD, this Friday, the school district will have its asynchronous learning day.

The asynchronous learning days are designed to provide teachers the opportunity to adhere to their professional duties while students catch up on homework or assignments.

Teachers will post lessons online for students to complete and those who attend in-class instruction will be given a workbook to take home and complete.

Asynchronous Learning Days will count as regular school days; however, students will not report to class.

Friday is the first of four learning days, the next is planned for Feb. 19.

Grab and go meals will also be available for students.

