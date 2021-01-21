Local hospitals prepare to use tents to treat COVID patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local health officials are urging the public to do their part in slowing down the spread of COVID as hospitals move forward with using triage tents.

Not too long ago, it was reported triage tents were being placed outside local hospitals, now local health officials say hospitals are at the point of needing to use them.

On Wednesday, the city reported between both local hospitals there are 28 patients waiting for a COVID bed.

We have been told previously that hospitals were already using untraditional rooms, like operation rooms to place patients in.

Now the next step is to use these tents we’ve seen set up outside of hospitals.

Emergency management coordinator, Chief Guillermo Heard says tents are being prepared to take in the overflow of COVID patients.

He adds as of now only Laredo Medical Center has used its tents to treat patients with a COVID treatment known as “Bam” and ER overflow.

But Chief Heard expects 100% of tents will be used for overflow patients by the end of the week or early next week.

“I want to give this perspective to the community, we are at the point that we have to put patients outside in tents in order to be ale to take care of them. We are also surveying an alternate care site in different areas of the city because even with the tent, and one of the hospitals adding more ICU beds we still have to plan for more possible beds. This is due to the vaccinations being the disseminated at a slower pace that we wanted.”

Heard says it is planned from LMC to have 4 tents and for Doctors Hospital of Laredo to have 3.

He adds it is expected for patients with low acuity cases will be placed in the tents, but each hospital will have its own operation plan.

Chief Heard says all tents have full accommodations to treat patients, some are even equipped with the negative pressure feature.

