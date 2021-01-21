Night prowler caught on camera in Nu-Vision subdivision
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person is seen on camera in a north Laredo neighborhood trying to open vehicles in the late hours.
In a video posted by the Laredo Auto Theft Task Force, you can see a person in a hooded sweater trying to open vehicles around the Nu-Vision subdivision.
Police remind the public to always lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items before heading inside.
