Night prowler caught on camera in Nu-Vision subdivision

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A person is seen on camera in a north Laredo neighborhood trying to open vehicles in the late hours.

In a video posted by the Laredo Auto Theft Task Force, you can see a person in a hooded sweater trying to open vehicles around the Nu-Vision subdivision.

Police remind the public to always lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items before heading inside.

