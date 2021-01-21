Officials discuss bringing COVID testing to county outskirts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID cases continue to rise, what plan is in place for people who live in the outskirts?

With the latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Webb County has a little less than 300,000 people with the majority of them living in the City of Laredo.

But the remainder, which is about 20,000 of them, live in the outskirts.

On Tuesday, Webb County officials discussed how they can help residents who can’t go to the city to get tested.

“I reached out to Curative and they are open to allowing four additional testing sites outside the city limits but within our county,” said Steve Landin.

There are 8 Curative testing sites in the City of Laredo but the county is still deciding where to place these four.

“Setting something up in the Rio Bravo El Ceniso area, another one in the quad city area.”

Along with testing the county is now distributing vaccines but Landin says they don’t have enough just yet. The county is asking the state for more through a petition.

He says once they have enough, they will focus on the most vulnerable first.

“The promotoras that know the colonias very well, that know the vulnerable population in 1A and 1B to get them vaccinated in a community center.”

With hope, the county will have more vaccines and resources available and this pandemic will end soon enough.

The county is working closely with Laredo ER for a large amount of vaccinations to distribute in the future.

