Washington Middle School to undergo name change

The campus will be named after Juan Roberto Ramirez, an army vet who served our country during Vietnam
Juan Roberto Ramirez
Juan Roberto Ramirez(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A UISD Middle School will be getting a new name change after the end of this school year.

After months of deliberation, the UISD Board of Trustees made the decision to rename George Washington Middle School to Juan Roberto Ramirez.

Ramirez was an army vet who bravely served our country during Vietnam.

In addition to supporting various projects, he also improved the lives of economically disadvantaged students and families.

Ramirez says he is very humbled and honored to have a school named after him.

The change will take effect in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

