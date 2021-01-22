Advertisement

County project to ease traffic flow on Wormser Road

County Judge Tano Tijerina says the project is a 3.6 million dollar project and will cover 1.4 miles on Cuatro Vientos and Loop 20
By Michaela Romero
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the population increasing in south Webb County, a road project is in the works that will benefit precincts one and two.

According to the study, conducted by Cooper, they found that Americans spend 18 days driving per year.

County officials are working to decrease that amount of time by working on a project on Wormser Road.

They started taking action on this project back in 2017 and the county says that it should be finished before the end of the year.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says the project is a 3.6 million dollar project and will cover 1.4 miles on Cuatro Vientos and Loop 20.

Judge Tijerina says that this is going to help ease the traffic flow in south Laredo.

Residents like Martha Rodriguez are excited.

Rodriguez says she thinks this is going to be a great opportunity for south Laredo to keep growing.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

