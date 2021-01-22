Advertisement

LPD brings awareness to Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of human trafficking and the Laredo Police Department is asking everyone to be vigilant.
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking everyone to be vigilant.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of human trafficking.

It is estimated that there are 10 to 30 million slaves worldwide today.

If you suspect of any local human trafficking please call 956-795-2800 or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.

People are also encouraged to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall
City clarifies letter sent by Governor Abbott
Businesses close down
Two more local bars issued temporary restraining orders
Second dose vaccine rollout
City plans drive-thru to administer second vaccine dose
Juan Roberto Ramirez
UISD renames school after community leader
Coronavirus
City confirms 37,761 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Vita Laredo
IRS trained volunteers helps community with taxes
Businesses close down
Two more local bars issued temporary restraining orders
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Cuellar discusses President Biden’s vaccine strategy
City Hall
City clarifies letter sent by Governor Abbott
Second dose vaccine rollout
City plans drive-thru to administer second vaccine dose