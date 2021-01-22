LPD brings awareness to Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking everyone to be vigilant.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of human trafficking.

It is estimated that there are 10 to 30 million slaves worldwide today.

If you suspect of any local human trafficking please call 956-795-2800 or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.

People are also encouraged to call 9-1-1.

