LPD brings awareness to Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of human trafficking and the Laredo Police Department is asking everyone to be vigilant.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking everyone to be vigilant.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Every 30 seconds another person becomes a victim of human trafficking.
It is estimated that there are 10 to 30 million slaves worldwide today.
If you suspect of any local human trafficking please call 956-795-2800 or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.
People are also encouraged to call 9-1-1.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.