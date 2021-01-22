Advertisement

Tents installed at hospitals for patient overflow

Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local hospitals are receiving additional tents to combat their crippling capacity as COVID-19 cases have soared in our community.

The tents have been installed outside LMC and Doctor’s Hospital.

During Friday’s media briefing, Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said that the tents have been set up in the event of a COVID-19 in-patient overflow.

At LMC, the small tents can hold up to 6 patients while the big tents can hold up to 14.

Although they are currently not in use, Chief Heard says they are there as a precautionary measure.

