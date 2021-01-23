City clarifies letter sent by Governor Abbott

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is clearing the air on a letter released by Governor Greg Abbott’s office on Friday.

The city says this was not a response to the letter that was sent to Abbott on behalf of our city council.

In a statement they further clear up some confusion residents have about what was said.

“The 29,000 vaccines allocated to the City of Laredo as stated by Governor Greg Abbott’s press release is correct but, the 29,000 doses sent are not all to be utilized for new inoculations. According to the Health Department director, Richard Chamberlain, of the 29,000 vaccines allocated, 18,900 vaccines are first dose vaccines that have been sent to 19 COVID-19 vaccine providers in Laredo. The remaining vaccines (10,100) have been allocated for the required second dose. Second dose inoculations are currently being administered and scheduled by all COVID-19 vaccine providers that received vaccines during week one and two allocations.”

