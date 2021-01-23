City plans drive-thru to administer second vaccine dose

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The vaccine rollout continues in our community.

The Laredo Health Department is gearing up to administer first and second doses to those eligible next week.

The demand for the vaccine continues to be higher than the supply being allocated to local providers, but thousands are set to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week at the Sames Auto Arena.

Only individuals who got their first dose at the beginning of the year at the city hosted drive at TAMIU qualify for this drive.

The drive is set to begin on Tuesday.

City officials say staff members from the Health Department have been contacting individuals to set up appointments.

“Of the 3,500 individuals that were vaccinated at TAMIU, we made appointments for 3,030 individuals for next week,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “We still have 470 individuals that are being plugged in for some dates.”

The vaccines used for this second dose drive-thru will be taken from Laredo Emergency Room’s allocation.

Also happening next week is Laredo city officials say the Health Department is set to receive 1,200 vaccines that will be administered.

However, Eads says this batch will be used to vaccinate those 65 and older.

“We will be providing a drive, an appointment drive for 65 and older at our Health Department next week.”

Health Director Richard Chamberlain says the state is allowing them to have a drive-thru targeting people 65 and older.

Eads says appointments for those 65 and older will open on Monday at 8 a.m., 1,200 vaccines are available, 900 will be able to be claimed online through VaccinateLaredo.com and the other 300 by calling at 795-4920.”

These vaccines will be administered at the Health Department on Cedar Avenue.

If you are a health care worker who still needs their vaccine, the Laredo Health Department will be offering appointments.

Those under phase 1A can sign up on the city online portal on Wednesday and those who get an appointment will be vaccinated on Friday also at the Health Department.

