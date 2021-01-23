Cuellar discusses President Biden’s vaccine strategy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A question that echoes all across the country and here at home is, when will the vaccines be available for all?

It’s day two of President Joe Biden in office and a local congressman says they are hard at work to get it out.

With COVID-19 killing more than 400,000 americans, and hundreds here at home, President Biden has laid out an aggressive and immediate strategy to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now we focus on a few of the items the president put in place on his second day in office.

Representative Henry Cuellar says corporations with assembly lines should focus on the pandemic.

First is bringing in a Defense Production Act, which calls for companies to manufacture and produce equipment that will help with the crisis.

“The president under this law can say, for order, we want you to now produce this,” said Cuellar. “So instead of producing cars we’re asking you to produce ventilators, for example.”

Cuellar goes on to say states will be reimbursed for the cost of sending National Guard troops and more COVID supplies to be used to create vaccination centers.

Hopefully this will also help with reopening schools and businesses safely.

“The way the states are doing it is not working, and I don’t mean to be critical of our states partners, but it’s not working.”

To effectively open more treatment centers for COVID-19, health centers to be on top of giving real-time data of vaccines and cases.

“Some places do a better job at tracking, some others really don’t, and we got to have the right data.”

The congressman says President Biden plans to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days and these are just some of the items on the agenda to get that done.

The congressman also outlined that health guidelines will be made clear by the federal government to provide proper guidance on reopening of schools, child care, and higher learning institutions.

