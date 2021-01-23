Heatwave recognized by National Weather Service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have a big accomplishment from one of our own.

Mr. Richard “Heatwave” Berler was recognized by the National Weather Service on Friday for his dedication and hard work.

The past decade he has increased the resolution of his observations going above and beyond of what is expected.

“Heatwave is the most deserving of the highest award the weather service has to present the Thomas Jefferson Award,” said John Metz. “Congratulations and thank you, Heatwave, we are most grateful for your service.”

“When I was ten years old they had the climate of the states and I discovered Laredo hit one hundred in February,” said Heatwave. “I have always wanted to see one hundred growing up in Connecticut. So I was determined to walk the streets of Laredo someday, so I am just thrilled to be the observer in Laredo.”

Congratulations Heatwave, and thank you for all that you do for our community.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.