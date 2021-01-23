IRS trained volunteers helps community with taxes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With tax season around the corner, IRS trained volunteers want to help out the community.

Volunteers from Vita Laredo have already begun to work on preparing this year’s tax returns.

The Joe Guerra Public Library is one of the sites where these services are offered.

The library director tells KGNS what taxpayers can expect this year because of changes due to the pandemic.

“Due to COVID, we will not be opening up the sides for face to face, but we do have drop off and we also have virtual tax assistants,” said Maria Solis. “It depends on what the taxpayer would like.”

To register, you can head over to VitaLaredo.org or call them at (956) 307-8138.

The services offered are free.

