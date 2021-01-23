Advertisement

IRS trained volunteers helps community with taxes

Volunteers from Vita Laredo have already begun to work on preparing this year’s tax returns.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With tax season around the corner, IRS trained volunteers want to help out the community.

Volunteers from Vita Laredo have already begun to work on preparing this year’s tax returns.

The Joe Guerra Public Library is one of the sites where these services are offered.

The library director tells KGNS what taxpayers can expect this year because of changes due to the pandemic.

“Due to COVID, we will not be opening up the sides for face to face, but we do have drop off and we also have virtual tax assistants,” said Maria Solis. “It depends on what the taxpayer would like.”

To register, you can head over to VitaLaredo.org or call them at (956) 307-8138.

The services offered are free.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall
City clarifies letter sent by Governor Abbott
Businesses close down
Two more local bars issued temporary restraining orders
Second dose vaccine rollout
City plans drive-thru to administer second vaccine dose
Juan Roberto Ramirez
UISD renames school after community leader
Coronavirus
City confirms 37,761 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Businesses close down
Two more local bars issued temporary restraining orders
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Cuellar discusses President Biden’s vaccine strategy
City Hall
City clarifies letter sent by Governor Abbott
Second dose vaccine rollout
City plans drive-thru to administer second vaccine dose