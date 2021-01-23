Two more local bars issued temporary restraining orders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two more local bars close down for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Club Vibe and La Patrona Disco Bar were issued temporary restraining orders on Friday by the City of Laredo.

Over the weekend, Laredo police were out and about visiting multiple local businesses to figure out who was disobeying the COVID ordinances set by the state of Texas.

On Thursday, Blue Moon and Social Bar and Grill were also issued temporary restraining orders.

The city says they will continue they will continue to hold businesses accountable for their actions.

