UISD renames school after community leader

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A United ISD school will undergo a name change to honor someone who has dedicated nearly two decades to the district.

This school year, a pandemic… next school year, a name change.

George Washington Middle School will become Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle School come August.

First serving the country as a Vietnam veteran and later serving the community, Juan Roberto Ramirez’s career has led up to this moment: a school named after him.

“Whatever I have done, I do it from my heart.”

Ramirez is a retired federal officer and former Vietnam veteran. He later joined the UISD Board of Trustees in 2002.

During his time on the board, he served as board secretary, vice president, and president. He is now a board member for district six.

He says this honor was unexpected, but he will continue working hard.

“I’m not a rich person. I cannot give you much money that you might need, but the morale and all the help I can support and give you, that will be one thing that I would be able to give.”

Ramirez hasn’t gone without hardship.

“The doctor said after those four strokes, I should have been dead. For whatever reason, the man upstairs, god, has you here and keeps you here for a purpose.”

But he continues onward and he has some advice for others.

“Live humbly. Study hard. Say no to drugs and yes to education. Enjoy life the best you can. Always help others.”

The name change will not take effect until the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Some people have asked what the reason is for the name change and if it has anything to do with the nationwide movement to rename buildings that were named after racist leaders and slave owners.

UISD says this had nothing to do with the name change. Instead, they want to honor a leader in our own community.

