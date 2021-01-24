Advertisement

City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents

This Monday residents 65 years of age or older will be able to call or schedule an appointment online for their COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
(WABI)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be adding more COVID-19 vaccine appointments to its online portal.

This vaccine drive will be for those in our community who are 65 or older and health care workers.

The additional appointments will go live for those 65-years-of age and older this Monday at 8 a.m. online at vaccinatelaredo.com.

Of the 1,200 vaccines available for this drive 300 will be available for phone callers.

You can call 956-795-49-20 to make an appointment.

Health care workers will be able to access the same website on Wednesday Jan. 27 to schedule their appointment.

