Aeromar suspends route from Mexico to Laredo

Officials say the temporary suspension of the flights will end on March 11th.
Laredo International Airport
Laredo International Airport(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After just nearly four months of operation, flights between Laredo and Mexico City via Aeromar will be suspended at least temporarily beginning this Saturday.

Citing time to adjust to new standards, Laredo and Aeromar officials announced that with new requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, more time is needed to provide passengers with guidance.

The CDC is now requiring that all travelers entering into the United States from a foreign country need to provide either a negative COVID-19 test result within the previous 72 hours, or proof of COVID-19 recovery from a licensed health care provider or public health official.

Passengers who have already booked flights between this time period are being asked to call Aeromar to discuss travel options.

