CBP officers seize three loads of hard narcotics

Federal agents found cocaine, meth and fentanyl during three separate drug smuggling attempts
Agents seize meth and cocaine
Agents seize meth and cocaine(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over six million dollars of drugs during three separate incidents at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 19 when agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

Officers searched the trailer and found 40 packages of cocaine inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed 105.99 pounds and had an estimated street value of $817,360.

The second incident happened later that evening at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when officers referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection and found 40 packages of meth.

The drugs weighed 272 pounds and had an estimated street value of $5,458,589 and the final seizure happened on Thursday, Jan. 21 when officers at the World Trade bridge found four packages of fentanyl inside a consignment truck.

The drugs weighed 7 pounds and had a street value of $197,400.

