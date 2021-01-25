CBP officers seize three loads of hard narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over six million dollars of drugs during three separate incidents at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 19 when agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

Officers searched the trailer and found 40 packages of cocaine inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed 105.99 pounds and had an estimated street value of $817,360.

The second incident happened later that evening at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when officers referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection and found 40 packages of meth.

The drugs weighed 272 pounds and had an estimated street value of $5,458,589 and the final seizure happened on Thursday, Jan. 21 when officers at the World Trade bridge found four packages of fentanyl inside a consignment truck.

The drugs weighed 7 pounds and had a street value of $197,400.

