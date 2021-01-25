City awarded funds for Rental Assistance Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has been awarded nearly eight million dollars for emergency rental assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps households who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The awarded funds can be used for rent, rental arrears, utilities, and other expenses related to housing.

However, those interested in taking advantage of the program must apply to see if they meet the requirements.

