City awarded funds for Rental Assistance Program

The awarded funds can be used for rent, rental arrears, utilities, and other expenses related to housing
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has been awarded nearly eight million dollars for emergency rental assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps households who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The awarded funds can be used for rent, rental arrears, utilities, and other expenses related to housing.

However, those interested in taking advantage of the program must apply to see if they meet the requirements.

For a full list and requirements, you can click here.

