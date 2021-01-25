Advertisement

City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Members will also discuss allocating funds to local food banks and food shelters that have been in high demand due to the ongoing pandemic
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council meeting extends to day two(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss several items including actions needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community.

The council will be considering requiring additional city staff to work from home, requiring every person to wear a double face covering over the nose and mouth inside a public building or when in an outdoor space.

Members will also discuss allocating funds to local food banks and food shelters that have been in high demand due to the ongoing pandemic.

Lastly, they will discuss the passage of a resolution calling on every other local government entity and business to adopt the same safety measures set forth by the City of Laredo to protect the citizens.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Juan Antonio Molina
UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications
Lamar Middle School asking students to submit their own pictures
Lamar Middle Shool asking students to submit their own pictures for yearbook
Organization hosting paycheck protection workshop
MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
City of Laredo responds to state allocations