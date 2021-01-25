City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss several items including actions needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community.

The council will be considering requiring additional city staff to work from home, requiring every person to wear a double face covering over the nose and mouth inside a public building or when in an outdoor space.

Members will also discuss allocating funds to local food banks and food shelters that have been in high demand due to the ongoing pandemic.

Lastly, they will discuss the passage of a resolution calling on every other local government entity and business to adopt the same safety measures set forth by the City of Laredo to protect the citizens.

