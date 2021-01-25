Advertisement

City of Laredo responds to state allocations

The remaining vaccines (10,100) have been allocated for the required second dose.
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is clearing the air on a letter released by Governor Greg Abbott’s Office.

The city says this was not a response to the letter they sent to Abbott last week on behalf of our city council.

In a statement, they addressed the confusion folks may have saying, “The 29,000 vaccines allocated to the City of Laredo as stated by Governor Greg Abbott’s press release is correct but, the 29,000 doses sent are not all to be utilized for new inoculations. According to Laredo Health Department Director, Richard Chamberlain, of the 29,000 vaccines allocated, 18,900 vaccines are first dose vaccines. That have been sent to COVID-19 vaccine providers in Laredo. The remaining vaccines, which is 10,100 have been allocated for the required second dose.  Second dose inoculations are currently being administered and scheduled by all COVID-19 vaccine providers that received vaccines during week one and two allocations.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
Juan Antonio Molina
UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications
Lamar Middle School asking students to submit their own pictures
Lamar Middle Shool asking students to submit their own pictures for yearbook
Organization hosting paycheck protection workshop
MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop