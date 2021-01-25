City receives $8 million to help residents with rent payments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received more money for their emergency rental assistance program.

The Treasury Department awarded the city nearly $8 million to help out those with their rent payments.

The awarded funds can go towards any expenses related to housing, but applicants must show a need because of a COVID-19 reason.

With this good news, the city says they can help out to more people in need.

“There are going to be an application process and it will determine how much we can assist you,” said Tina Martinez. “We were limited with our previous programs to only six months of assistance but with the treasury money, we can help up to twelve months in assistance.”

To apply for the program and a full list of requirements, you can head over the City of Laredo’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.