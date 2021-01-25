Advertisement

City receives $8 million to help residents with rent payments

The awarded funds can go towards any expenses related to housing, but applicants must show a need because of a COVID-19 reason.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received more money for their emergency rental assistance program.

The Treasury Department awarded the city nearly $8 million to help out those with their rent payments.

The awarded funds can go towards any expenses related to housing, but applicants must show a need because of a COVID-19 reason.

With this good news, the city says they can help out to more people in need.

“There are going to be an application process and it will determine how much we can assist you,” said Tina Martinez. “We were limited with our previous programs to only six months of assistance but with the treasury money, we can help up to twelve months in assistance.”

To apply for the program and a full list of requirements, you can head over the City of Laredo’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Antonio Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting

Latest News

Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program
File photo
Laredo Animal Care Services to conduct annual rabies vaccination program
File image
City crews to install concrete median on Santa Maria Ave.
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by CBP