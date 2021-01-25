Congressman Cuellar responds to New York Times report

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo made national headlines as one of the fastest-growing hotspots in the country for COVID-19.

The New York Times named Laredo as one of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases in the last two weeks.

Laredo ranked number one in the country in average daily cases and tenth in overall rates of cases.

To deal with this problem, Congressman Henry Cuellar said the new administration has a plan in place to curb the pandemic.

The congressman says the national plan from President Biden will put a strategy in place that will get the vaccine from D.C. to the arm because the prior administration said from D.C. to the state capitol, let’s say Austin and they didn’t have a plan, the state didn’t do a very good job.”

Cuellar says he’s been traveling the district to plan with local leaders about the best possible way to distribute the vaccines.

