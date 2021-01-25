Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar responds to New York Times report

The New York Times named Laredo as one of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases in the last two weeks
A new report named Laredo as one of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases in...
A new report named Laredo as one of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases in the last two weeks.(New York Times)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo made national headlines as one of the fastest-growing hotspots in the country for COVID-19.

The New York Times named Laredo as one of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases in the last two weeks.

Laredo ranked number one in the country in average daily cases and tenth in overall rates of cases.

To deal with this problem, Congressman Henry Cuellar said the new administration has a plan in place to curb the pandemic.

The congressman says the national plan from President Biden will put a strategy in place that will get the vaccine from D.C. to the arm because the prior administration said from D.C. to the state capitol, let’s say Austin and they didn’t have a plan, the state didn’t do a very good job.”

Cuellar says he’s been traveling the district to plan with local leaders about the best possible way to distribute the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
Juan Antonio Molina
UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications
Lamar Middle School asking students to submit their own pictures
Lamar Middle Shool asking students to submit their own pictures for yearbook
Organization hosting paycheck protection workshop
MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
City of Laredo responds to state allocations