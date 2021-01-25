Advertisement

First day of spring semester at TAMIU

TAMIU students are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 training prior to returning to campus
TAMIU
TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students over at our local university will return to class for the first day of the spring 2021 semester.

Now if you are still thinking about enrolling, there’s still time, late registration will continue until January 29th.

For more information, you can contact the student recruitment office at 956-326-2270.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, TAMIU students are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 training prior to returning to campus which can be found on the university website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting
Juan Antonio Molina
UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications
Lamar Middle School asking students to submit their own pictures
Lamar Middle Shool asking students to submit their own pictures for yearbook
Organization hosting paycheck protection workshop
MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccines
City of Laredo responds to state allocations