First day of spring semester at TAMIU

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students over at our local university will return to class for the first day of the spring 2021 semester.

Now if you are still thinking about enrolling, there’s still time, late registration will continue until January 29th.

For more information, you can contact the student recruitment office at 956-326-2270.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, TAMIU students are encouraged to complete the COVID-19 training prior to returning to campus which can be found on the university website.

