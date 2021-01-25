Advertisement

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19

Juan Antonio Molina supported the students of District Four by serving both the football and band booster programs
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former UISD board member has lost his battle to COVID-19.

In a statement, UISD said it is saddened by the passing of former board member of District Four Juan Antonio Molina.

Molina supported the students of his district by serving both the football and band booster programs and working with the Boy Scouts of America.

Molina was often found visiting his district campuses to mentor students on the importance of education and extracurricular activities.

He also continued to serve the district on various committees long after his board tenure and after his children graduated from the district.

Principal Armando Salazar of LBJ High School was the principal of Los Obispos Middle while Molina served as the board member.

Mr. Salazar says Molina was a staunch champion of south Laredo students and he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Molina faithfully served on the Board of Trustees from 2005-2012. 

UISD offers its most sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Molina’s loved ones.

