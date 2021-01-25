Funeral director paying it forward for veterans’ families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Every year thousands of veterans pass away across the nation, while some are able to plan their funeral arrangements, others aren’t so lucky leaving the family with the burden and the cost.

A local funeral director is being recognized for paying it forward for the freedom veterans left behind.

Fred Dickey III of Dickey Funeral and Cremation Services gets emotional whenever he speaks of veterans, especially since patriotism runs in his family.

Dickey says, “Both my grandfathers were WWII veterans and we have a picture displayed in our selection room just being reminded every day of the price you pay, the sacrifice he paid and it’s just an honor just to do that.”

It’s that fierce gratitude that a few years ago led him to make what he says a small sacrifice compared to the large sacrifice made by veterans giving each a free casket and a funeral with dignity.

Dickey says it started on Veterans Day when they decided to give back to the families of veterans and so they decided to continue the initiative.

Since then, the complimentary service has grown, veterans or their families are able to choose a casket, rental casket or just the urn for those who prefer something simple.

For Dickey, it’s a gesture that is truly priceless for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Documentation needed by the funeral home is a copy of the deceased veteran’s honorably discharged for, the DD214.

The military burial or cremation will also include the flag fold presentation followed by a 21-gun salute and TAPS.

