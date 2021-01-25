Just another Manic Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a brand new week, and it looks like we are ready for the spring season as we see nothing but warm and sunny conditions!

After a glooming weekend, we’ll start our Monday morning in the mid-60s and see a high of about 81 degrees.

These warm conditions will continue into Tuesday and then on Wednesday, we drop just a little in the 70s.

Overnight we could drop to the 40s and the near 30s but we’ll see a high of 66 on Thursday.

That’s probably going to be our coldest day of the week as we prepare to bounce back in the 70s and low 80s by the weekend.

We still have one more month of the winter season, but it looks like we’re not going to see much of a winter this year, coming off the warm winter we saw in 2020.

