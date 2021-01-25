Advertisement

Just another Manic Monday

Expect a warm and sunny week
Ready for the spring season
Ready for the spring season(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a brand new week, and it looks like we are ready for the spring season as we see nothing but warm and sunny conditions!

After a glooming weekend, we’ll start our Monday morning in the mid-60s and see a high of about 81 degrees.

These warm conditions will continue into Tuesday and then on Wednesday, we drop just a little in the 70s.

Overnight we could drop to the 40s and the near 30s but we’ll see a high of 66 on Thursday.

That’s probably going to be our coldest day of the week as we prepare to bounce back in the 70s and low 80s by the weekend.

We still have one more month of the winter season, but it looks like we’re not going to see much of a winter this year, coming off the warm winter we saw in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Friday feeling
Sunshine in my pocket
Thursday weather forecast
Here comes the sun
Wednesday morning rain
Rain on me!
Bring on the rain!
Let the rain fall down