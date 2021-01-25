Lamar Middle Shool asking students to submit their own pictures for yearbook

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local middle school is looking to continue its tradition of a school yearbook by asking its students to take their own picture.

Students at Lamar Middle School are being asked to submit their own pictures; however, there are several guidelines one must follow.

The photo must show head and shoulders, must be of the student and no one else, and students are asked to remove sunglasses, hats, and anything else that may obstruct the view of the face.

For a full list of requirements, you can head on over to the LISD Facebook page.

Picture day is on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

