Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cases of COVID-19 are raising some concerns in the medical community about a possible variant.

In a statement the Laredo Health Authority says:

“Dr. Trevino from his own clinical observations and from speaking with other local doctors treating COVID, concludes that the virus has become more contagious in our community.”

In a separate statement he adds, “After reporting COVID-19 variants being lab-confirmed in several Texas counties, and clinical observations here locally, a process has been created to submit samples for genomic sequencing, "

This will be in coordination with the Laredo Health Department and Department of State Health Services.

Trevino says a public advisory will be issued this week outlining precautions.

Some recommendations will include the use of N-95 and face shields for our most vulnerable and doubling up cloth masks for the general public.

