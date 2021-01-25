Advertisement

Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious

Dr. Trevino says they will continue to monitor cases for any possible signs of a new variant
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cases of COVID-19 are raising some concerns in the medical community about a possible variant.

In a statement the Laredo Health Authority says:

“Dr. Trevino from his own clinical observations and from speaking with other local doctors treating COVID, concludes that the virus has become more contagious in our community.”

In a separate statement he adds, “After reporting COVID-19 variants being lab-confirmed in several Texas counties, and clinical observations here locally, a process has been created to submit samples for genomic sequencing, "

This will be in coordination with the Laredo Health Department and Department of State Health Services.

Trevino says a public advisory will be issued this week outlining precautions.

Some recommendations will include the use of N-95 and face shields for our most vulnerable and doubling up cloth masks for the general public.

