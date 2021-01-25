Advertisement

LISD to host early college and magnet school recruitment event

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LISD middle students who are interested in challenging themselves during their high school years are invited to the district’s recruitment night.

LISD will be hosting a virtual early college and magnet school recruitment night for eighth-grade students and parents.

That event will take place next week on Wednesday, February 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is aimed at recruiting students who might be interested in attending any of the five early college academies, high schools or magnet campus for the upcoming school year.

For more information, you can contact the Office of Communications at 956-273-1730.

