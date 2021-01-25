MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local organization is helping businesses understand what help is out there.

MileOne announced a workshop for business owners to understand the Paycheck Protection Program

The federal program provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.

The loans provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll and can be used to help fund costs, including benefits, and mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and other eligible expenses related to COVID-19

This workshop series is open to the public and is free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.