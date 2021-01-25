Advertisement

MileOne hosting Paycheck Protection workshop

The federal program provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local organization is helping businesses understand what help is out there.

MileOne announced a workshop for business owners to understand the Paycheck Protection Program

The loans provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll and can be used to help fund costs, including benefits, and mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and other eligible expenses related to COVID-19

This workshop series is open to the public and is free of charge.

