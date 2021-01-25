Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 4,197 positive cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 503
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as deaths. As of yesterday, Nuevo Laredo reported 4,197 positive cases with 419 currently active.

Several people have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting their death toll at 503.

So far 3,275 people have recovered, and 60 cases remain pending.

