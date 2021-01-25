UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As UISD continues its search for a new superintendent, they are asking for the public’s help.

The district has put together a questionnaire you can fill out with what qualities you think the next superintendent should have.

The UISD Board will use the answers from the public to put together a profile they’ll use during the interview process.

If you want to help you can visit UISD.net to participate.

