UISD asking for public input on superintendent qualifications

Residents can head on over to the UISD website and fill out a questionnaire on what qualities a superintendent should have
Juan Antonio Molina
Juan Antonio Molina(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As UISD continues its search for a new superintendent, they are asking for the public’s help.

The district has put together a questionnaire you can fill out with what qualities you think the next superintendent should have.

The UISD Board will use the answers from the public to put together a profile they’ll use during the interview process.

If you want to help you can visit UISD.net to participate.

