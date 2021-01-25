Advertisement

UISD magnet application deadline approaches

Incoming ninth grade students will have until this Wednesday, January 27th to submit their magnet applications.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Time is running out for students wanting to take advantage of UISD’s magnet programs.

The three magnet schools in town offer specialized programs in engineering, global business, and in health and sciences.

Each magnet program is more focused on a specific area that a student might want to pursue later on in life.

“The magnet programs are each specialized programs so if your child is interested in, for instance, in becoming a nurse or doctor the Alexander High School program with the Magnet and Health and Sciences would help them focus more on that schooling,” said Lauren Cavazos. “You would be more well prepared going into medical school or the biology field or anything like that.”

The magnet application can be found here.

