Zapata County reports 22nd death due to COVID-19

1,295 positive cases
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another resident in Zapata County has lost their battle to the coronavirus putting their death toll at 22.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, the patient was a man in his 60s who passed away at an area hospital.

Out of 13,856 tests, officials have confirmed1,295 positive cases, 12,379 are negative and 182 are still pending.

So far 1,133 residents have fully recovered from the virus.

