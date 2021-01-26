$1.9 trillion COVID relief package awaiting approval

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Biden signed over 30 executive orders since he took office.

One proposal that’s still awaiting approval is a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

While many are anxiously waiting for more help to come their way during these hard times, there’s still a few here at home that are not fully in favor of the trillion dollar deal.

President Biden is proposing a bill that is set to to alleviate the economic toll that the virus has taken.

If approved, a stimulus of $1,400 could possibly be given to Americans.

Many congressional Republicans object the idea because of the recent $900 billion dollar relief that was passed in December..

However, in Webb County Republican Chair Tyler Kraus says he supports the new president’s plan.

“In these extraordinary circumstances I think it should be strongly considered and the senate should consider it to get back on their feet.”

He agrees the recent aid of $600 was not “enough.”

“The original plan was for each individual to get 2,000 so the last one has 600 for each individual, so I think the idea behind this was to substitute the additional 1,400.”

After posting the question on our Facebook page to hear what some of you had to say, one of the comments posed the question, “Why would there be any disagreement to help the American people in the middle of a pandemic?”

Others even expressed they’re still waiting on their second stimulus check, meanwhile some think this would sink the country’s economy.

“What I think will hurt the economy is if Democrats will take hold of it and pass further stimulus and things like that saying, ‘we’re going to continue with this gravy train here, we’re going to continue subsidizing the public.’”

The Republican chair clarifies that he is not be speaking for everyone in the party.

For President Biden’s proposed package to get passed, 60 votes in the senate are required.

