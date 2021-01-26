Advertisement

Agents apprehend over 200 undocumented immigrants in one week

According to Border Patrol, numerous commercial trailers and box trucks have attempted to traverse checkpoints in the past week
Over 200 undocumented immigrants taken into custody
Over 200 undocumented immigrants taken into custody(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two-hundred undocumented immigrants are taken into custody over the span of just seven days as a result of several human smuggling attempts.

According to Border Patrol, numerous commercial trailers and box trucks have attempted to traverse checkpoints in the past week attempting to conceal smuggled individuals.

Agents say the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol seized the vehicles in each human smuggling attempt and 222 individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan A. Molina
Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
File photo: UISD Board
UISD board to host emergency meeting
City Hall
City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting
City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council to discuss possible actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during emergnecy meeting

Latest News

City Hall
City council sends another petition to Governor Abbott
More vaccines on the way
Meeting with state health officials to ask for more vaccines
Girl scout says thank you
Local girl scout thanks Laredo health authority
Webb County Sheriff's Office
Local authorities searching for missing mother
Giving birth during pandemic
Here’s what you need to know if you’re giving birth during the pandemic