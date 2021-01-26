Agents apprehend over 200 undocumented immigrants in one week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two-hundred undocumented immigrants are taken into custody over the span of just seven days as a result of several human smuggling attempts.

According to Border Patrol, numerous commercial trailers and box trucks have attempted to traverse checkpoints in the past week attempting to conceal smuggled individuals.

Agents say the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol seized the vehicles in each human smuggling attempt and 222 individuals were taken into custody.

