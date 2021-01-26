Advertisement

Agents foil three mass human smuggling attempts

A total of 172 individuals and the drivers were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly 200 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody within the span of just 72 hours.

From Jan. 23 through Jan 25, Border Patrol agents foiled three human smuggling attempts where undocumented individuals were found in trailers.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

A total of 172 individuals and the drivers were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

Most of the individuals were not wearing PPE during the time of the discovery.

