City council passes several enforcements during special called meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a heated and possibly controversial special called meeting by the City of Laredo on Monday night.

Several items that got voted in such as double-masking being required for city employees, providing aid to local food banks and pantries, and taking 75% of city staff to working remotely.

Council member Doctor Marte Martinez also proposed a motion to send a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, asking to limit public capacity to 25% as well as requesting more vaccines.

The city attorney responded saying that motion would be a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act in that they were not directly related to the four original topics on the agenda not related to vaccines or city enforcement.

The motion was seconded and eventually passed by council.

Another controversial motion came from council woman Alyssa Cigarroa to request the National Guard for assistance.

They also pushed to request a response from the governor’s office to a letter the city had sent last week.

