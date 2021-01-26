City crews to install concrete median on Santa Maria Ave.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project could hinder your morning commute for the next several weeks.

On Tuesday, the city’s public works department will be working on the construction of a four-concrete median on the east side of Santa Maria Avenue from Chicago Street to Del Mar.

The project will take place today and last until mid-March.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route to get to their destination.

