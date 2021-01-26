City launches home-based COVID-19 Vaccination Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo’s Emergency Operation Center has launched a home-based vaccination program specifically for homebound residents.

Vaccine providers, nurses, medical assistants, or physicians will now be able to visit the patient’s homes to administer the vaccine.

The vaccination program is specifically for those who are bedbound, chair bound, and have no means of transportation.

They must meet the criteria set by the Texas Department of State Health Services for the Phase 1B population.

The city believes this program will help the highly vulnerable population by bringing an end to the burden faced by our healthcare system for this group.

This program does not replace the vaccination efforts by the City of Laredo’s Health Department. The fire department does not have vaccines and is not a distributor of the vaccine.

If you or someone you know meets the requirements and would like to sign up for the program, you can call 956-718-7904, or text 956-286-1538, or email homevaccovid@ci.laredo.tx.us.

