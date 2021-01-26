COVID vaccines headed to Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID vaccines are heading to a county south of us.

On Facebook, Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell said the following vaccines will be distributed this week as followed:

- 300 Moderna vaccines to Zapata Primary Care Clinic.

- 100 Moderna vaccines to Gateway Clinic.

- 40 Moderna vaccines to DSHS for our first responder’s second administration

According to Judge Rathmell, his office staff and volunteers will initiate the scheduling process for the 300 vaccines for Zapata Primary Care.

He is asking the community to please be patient with this process.

He goes on to say he spoke to the state regional director who confirmed that Zapata County will be the priority county for the upcoming region 11 DSHS vaccine distribution for next week, February 1st.

Zapata County has 4 other providers who will also begin receiving vaccine allocations that includes Daniel’s Pharmacy, CVS, Zapata Family Clinic and Pediatric Practice Association.

Judge Rathmell says he’s urging all local home health agencies and adult day care providers to enroll in the state’s list of approved vaccine distribution facilities in order to vaccinate their employees.

Zapata residents can contact the judge’s office at 956-765-9920 to register for the vaccine.

