Fire officials investigating possible case of arson on Tilden Ave

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that happened in central Laredo a Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3400 block of Tilden a little after midnight for a vehicle fire that sustained major damage and was determined to be a total loss.

Officials say it could be a possible case of arson and they are looking at one person of interest.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.

