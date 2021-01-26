Advertisement

Fire officials investigating possible case of arson on Tilden Ave

Officials say it could be a possible case of arson and they are looking at one person of interest
Vehicle fire on Tilden Avenue
Vehicle fire on Tilden Avenue(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that happened in central Laredo a Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3400 block of Tilden a little after midnight for a vehicle fire that sustained major damage and was determined to be a total loss.

Officials say it could be a possible case of arson and they are looking at one person of interest.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.

